It’s finally happening. Prime Day 2020 will take place on October 13th of this year and it will be a two-day event featuring millions of deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Set for October 13th, Make Sure Your Account is in Order Before the Big Day

We look forward to June for a wide variety of reasons with Prime Day being one of them. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you are treated to millions of deals on products which would otherwise cost a small fortune. And thanks to the ongoing pandemic, Amazon had to move its shopping event away from June.

Today, the retail giant has confirmed that Prime Day 2020 is indeed happening, and the date is set for October 13th. Interestingly, that’s the same day we are expecting Apple to announce new iPhones, therefore you can expect an extremely packed day once the rumors fall into place.

Rather than pulling off the usual one-day shopping event, Amazon says that the 2020 shopping festival will be a two-day event instead starting from the 13th. The company says that we can expect millions of deals across all categories therefore everyone will have a chance to pick up something, or not at all if the deals are way too good.

The sale is not limited to the United States or the United Kingdom. If you are in UAE, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Turkey, or Brazil, you too can get in on the Prime Day 2020 action.

The sale will start at 3am ET, which happens to be a Tuesday. It’s best that you add this to your calendar right now so you don’t miss anything at all.

We will, as usual, cover the best deals available out there and will be focusing more on the tech side of things. But don’t worry, if there’s a nifty appliance or kettle that needs attention, we will highlight it for everyone. Furthermore, it’s a good idea that you make sure that your Amazon account is in working order and that you sign up for Amazon Prime’s free trial in order to get access to the deals. It will cost you nothing and you can actually cancel it before you are even charged.

There are going to be deals leading up to the event, and some of them are even live right now. Head over to this link to get started. Personally, I would ask everyone to refrain from buying anything in this moment in time and leave the excitement for Prime Day itself. You don’t want to burn all your money ahead of October 13, do you?