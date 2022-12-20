Genshin Impact Unreal Engine 5 Concept Video Shows Improved Lighting and Slightly Enhanced Visuals

A new Genshin Impact Unreal Engine 5 concept video has been released, showing how this popular open-world action RPG would look like in Epic's new game engine.

MiHoYo's free-to-play title harvested over $3 billion in revenue in its first year of release and has won several awards since 2020. Development on Genshin Impact kicked off in 2017 using the Unity Engine. Surely, the open-world action RPG isn't the most visually-demanding game on the market, but many would have loved to see the game running in Unreal Engine.

Bilibili’s “Steam Cat Marterio” did just that and released a Genshin Impact UE5 imagining, showing the game benefiting from slightly improved visuals and lighting. It should be noted that this is merely a concept video, but we wanted to share it nonetheless. Check out the new video down below:

Genshin Impact was released back in 2020. Here's what we wrote about the game in our review:

Of course, in addition to making things less fun, Genshin Impact’s gacha system has the potential to be downright exploitative. Based on my own experiments, you can unlock some decent characters and weapons with a reasonable real-money investment or simply by playing in a dedicated way, but if you want to unlock the 5-star items? You’re going to have to pay hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars as drop rates for those top-tier goodies are pitifully low. As I warned previously, if you’ve ever had an issue with gambling or similar free-to-play games, steer well clear.

That said, if exploration and adventure are all that matters to you, there is a lot of free content on offer here. It will take most players at least 20 to 30 hours to play through Genshin Impact’s current collection of core story quests and, of course, there’s a ton of additional side stuff to pursue. And again, the game is less than a third finished! You could argue a game the scope of Genshin Impact, from an indie developer like miHoYo, wouldn’t be possible without the steady funding the F2P model provides. Perhaps the finished game will be so impressive the ends will justify the means, but for now, some players may struggle to find the motivation to see through this half-completed vision.