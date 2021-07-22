Genshin Impact Adding Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy as a Free 5-Star Character on All Platforms

The makers of Genshin Impact don’t seen to have any problem coming up with new characters, but nevertheless, the game will soon be getting its first-ever guest character in Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy is being remade in Genshin’s trademark anime-inspired style, which will no doubt be cause for much debate. You can get a fuller look at Genshin Aloy, below.

PS5 Owners Can Now Grab a Free Six Month Apple TV+ Subscription

The Genshin Impact version of Aloy will wield her trademark bow and Cryo magic. Here’s a very quick description...

Aloy - Savior From Another World Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis "I'm not much for talking about myself. The mission is what's important." An agile hunter from the Nora tribe. With bow in hand, she's always ready to protect the innocent. Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"

Despite originating in a Sony-published game, Aloy will not be PlayStation exclusive. PlayStation owners will get a month of exclusive access, but then she’ll be available on all platforms. Aloy will be a 5-star character, and unlike others, can be obtained free of charge by anyone with an Adventure Rank of 20 or more without having to engage with the game’s gacha system. Here’s when you'll be able to add Aloy to your party...

Phase I After the Version 2.1 Update – Start of Version 2.2 Update Maintenance (October 13, 2021)

During the event, all Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 system will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail. Phase II After the Version 2.2 Update – Start of Version 2.3 Update Maintenance (November 24, 2021)

During the event, Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on any available platform, and who have yet to obtain the character during Phase I will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile platforms. The game’s big 2.0 update, which added the new Inazuma region, launched yesterday.