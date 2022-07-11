Genshin Impact Confirms New Sumeru Characters, Provides First Look at all Fatui Harbingers

Genshin Impact version 3,0, which introduces the all-new Sumeru region and the plant-themed Dendro element, will arrive within the next few months, and now HoYoverse has revealed some more details about the big update. We previously reported on a variety of leaked Sumeru characters, and HoYoverse have confirmed three of them – the Dendro bow-using ranger Collei, the Dendro forest watcher Tighnari, and the Electro claymore-using merchant, Dori. You can check them out, below.

HoYoverse has also released a new cinematic trailer, which provides a look at all eleven Fatui Harbingers. For those unfamiliar, the Harbingers are lieutenants for Snezhnaya, a powerful nation (very obviously inspired by Russia) that we’ve heard much about, but not had the opportunity to visit yet. The Harbingers often act as antagonists in Genshin Impact, although players have only run across a small handful of them in person. This is the first time we’ve laid eyes on the full group. The trailer also provides a better look at Collei. You can check it out for yourself, below.

While most of this focuses on Genshin Impact 3.0 and beyond, version 2.8 launches this week with the new 4-star Anemo catalyst-user character Shikanoin Heizou. You can get a bit more detail on Heizou below and the 2.8 update here.

"A young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively. At first glance, Heizou seems like an ordinary young man, but he is actually the undisputed number one detective in the Tenryou Commission. Not only does he possess a imagination, but he also has a mind for meticulous logic and reasoning, as well as an extraordinary sense of intuition when it comes to solving cases."

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. Version 2.8 will launch on July 13. Given Genshin updates typically drop every 6 weeks, you can likely expect version 3.0 in mid-October.