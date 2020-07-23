GeForce NOW Gets NVIDIA Highlights Support for Dota 2 and Nine New Games

GeForce NOW is getting nine new game additions to its library, as announced via press release by NVIDIA. However, today the company also announced that Dota 2 joins the growing list of games that support the NVIDIA Highlights feature.

This week, we’re excited to add new NVIDIA Highlights support for Dota 2. Members can now automatically capture the epic wins, mid-lane saves, and more gameplay moments while playing Valve’s legendary free-to-play MOBA, thanks to our smart pattern and image recognition technology running in the cloud.

Here's a recap on which games exactly support NVIDIA Highlights via GeForce NOW to date.

GeForce NOW Loses Dark Souls, Ace Combat, Tekken and Soul Calibur Games Later This Month

Apex Legends

ATOM RPG

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Crossout

Destiny 2

Dirty Bomb

Dying Light: Bad Blood

ELEX

Fortnite

GRIP: Combat Racing

HITMAN 2

Insurgency Sandstorm

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

League of Legends

Metro: Exodus

My Time At Portia

Paladins (only works in English language enabled in game)

Phantom Doctrine

Project Winter

Rocket League

Tekken 7

War Thunder

Will to Live Online

As mentioned above, GeForce NOW users will get the chance to play nine new games on the service, as outlined below.