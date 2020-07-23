GeForce NOW Gets NVIDIA Highlights Support for Dota 2 and Nine New Games
GeForce NOW is getting nine new game additions to its library, as announced via press release by NVIDIA. However, today the company also announced that Dota 2 joins the growing list of games that support the NVIDIA Highlights feature.
This week, we’re excited to add new NVIDIA Highlights support for Dota 2. Members can now automatically capture the epic wins, mid-lane saves, and more gameplay moments while playing Valve’s legendary free-to-play MOBA, thanks to our smart pattern and image recognition technology running in the cloud.
Here's a recap on which games exactly support NVIDIA Highlights via GeForce NOW to date.
- Apex Legends
- ATOM RPG
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Crossout
- Destiny 2
- Dirty Bomb
- Dying Light: Bad Blood
- ELEX
- Fortnite
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- HITMAN 2
- Insurgency Sandstorm
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- League of Legends
- Metro: Exodus
- My Time At Portia
- Paladins (only works in English language enabled in game)
- Phantom Doctrine
- Project Winter
- Rocket League
- Tekken 7
- War Thunder
- Will to Live Online
As mentioned above, GeForce NOW users will get the chance to play nine new games on the service, as outlined below.
Game Ready on GeForce NOW Thursday Releases
Games will be available on the service around 10:00am (Pacific)
New to GeForce NOW:
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (new game launch on Steam)
- Rogue Company (new game launch on Epic Games Store)
- Tacoma (Free on Epic until July 30)
- FTL: Faster Than Light (Epic)
- Steep (Epic & Uplay)
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Subnautica: Below Zero (Epic)
- Supreme Commander 2
- The Wind Road
