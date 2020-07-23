GeForce NOW Gets NVIDIA Highlights Support for Dota 2 and Nine New Games

By
1 hour ago
Submit
GeForce NOW

GeForce NOW is getting nine new game additions to its library, as announced via press release by NVIDIA. However, today the company also announced that Dota 2 joins the growing list of games that support the NVIDIA Highlights feature.

This week, we’re excited to add new NVIDIA Highlights support for Dota 2. Members can now automatically capture the epic wins, mid-lane saves, and more gameplay moments while playing Valve’s legendary free-to-play MOBA, thanks to our smart pattern and image recognition technology running in the cloud.

Here's a recap on which games exactly support NVIDIA Highlights via GeForce NOW to date.

GeForce NOW Loses Dark Souls, Ace Combat, Tekken and Soul Calibur Games Later This Month

  • Apex Legends
  • ATOM RPG
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Crossout
  • Destiny 2
  • Dirty Bomb
  • Dying Light: Bad Blood
  • ELEX
  • Fortnite
  • GRIP: Combat Racing
  • HITMAN 2
  • Insurgency Sandstorm
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • League of Legends
  • Metro: Exodus
  • My Time At Portia
  • Paladins (only works in English language enabled in game)
  • Phantom Doctrine
  • Project Winter
  • Rocket League
  • Tekken 7
  • War Thunder
  • Will to Live Online

As mentioned above, GeForce NOW users will get the chance to play nine new games on the service, as outlined below.

Game Ready on GeForce NOW Thursday Releases

Games will be available on the service around 10:00am (Pacific)

New to GeForce NOW:

Products mentioned in this post

Destiny 2
Destiny 2
USD 12.5

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related