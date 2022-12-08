GeForce NOW Brings The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Alongside 8 New Games

It's time for another GeForce NOW update, which will bring a few new surprises for the holiday season. This time, we have a new update for the app that will bring syncing Ubisoft Connect functionality to users' GeForce NOW library alongside the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, allowing users to take advantage of upgraded visuals across all devices.

Before diving into the highlights, let's check out the list of games added this week. This week's additions to GFN's library are as follows:

Chained Echoes (New release on Steam)

IXION (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Swordship (New release on Steam)

Togges (New release on Steam)

SAMURAI MAIDEN (New release on Steam, Dec. 8)

Saints Row IV (Free on Epic Games Store, Dec. 8-15)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Steam)

CD Projekt RED will release the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14. This update is available for free for anyone who owns the game on Steam, Epic Games, or GOG. As such, GeForce NOW members can take advantage of the updated visuals that come with the next-gen version of the game, especially with the RTX 3080 membership.

This week's GeForce NOW update also brings a new app update which will begin rolling out this week. This update will allow members to get to their Ubisoft games faster and easier with a new game-library sync feature with Ubisoft Connect. Once you're synced, you'll be able to access your Ubisoft account across all devices.

Additionally, the update will add improvements to voice chat with Chromebook built-in mics and bug fixes. So, expect this update to hit PC, Mac, and browser clients in the coming days. GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the Logitech G Cloud and the Cloud Gaming Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, and Lenovo.