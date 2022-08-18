GeForce NOW Brings 1440p Resolution and 120 FPS Gameplay for PC Browser; Adds 6 New Games

GeForce NOW members using an internet browser on PC will now be able to up their game thanks to the latest update for the browser version of the app. The service has recently implemented 1440p resolution support alongside 120 FPS. Additionally, six new games have also been added to the service, including the long-awaited Thymesia. So, you'll have some options to use the upgraded resolution.

Like always, we'll start with the games added to the service. This week's additions to the GeForce NOW library are as follows:

Thymesia (New release on Steam, Aug. 18)

Century: Age of Ashes (Steam)

Clanfolk (Steam)

Coromon (Steam)

HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed (Steam)

Phoenix Point (Epic Games Store)

Continuing on to the meat and potatoes of this update. NVIDIA took some time to talk about the real-life occasions where GeForce NOW can become useful. Since people are now returning to school, the company spoke about how important it is for players to have access to their favorite games even while taking breaks from school.

This is why the upgrade for the browser version of GeForce NOW is important. RTX 3080 members can now level up their browser gameplay at up to 1440p and 120 frames per second. No app install is required — just open a Chrome or Edge browser on PC and then proceed to select these new resolutions and refresh rates from the GeForce NOW Settings menu.

Players can sneak in a few sessions of the 1,300+ games that are supported by GeForce NOW. With it, school breaks can be all the more fun. Perhaps you can even sneak in a few sessions of Fortnite through the mobile version of the app. Considering that the game is currently having a collaboration event with Dragon Ball, it might be worthwhile to sneak in a few sessions during class breaks.

The RTX 3080 membership only enhances this experience as longer sessions, and higher framerates are supported. But still, this service lends itself to users beyond returning schoolers. GeForce NOW is currently available on PC, Mac, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TV Devices.