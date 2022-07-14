GeForce NOW Adds Loopmancer and 8 New Titles; Instant Free Play Demo for Loopmancer Now Available

GeForce NOW's latest update has added a bunch of new titles alongside Loopmancer. With this addition, players will be able to search for the truth with RTX's capabilities, even in underpowered devices. Additionally, eight new different titles have joined the library this week. All of them will have the capabilities of RTX ON.

So, let's get started with this week's GFN games. The nine games that are going to be added to the GeForce NOW library are as follows:

Neon Blight (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Loopmancer (New release on Steam)

Stones Keeper: King Aurelius (New release on Steam, July 14)

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (New release free on Epic Games Store, July 14)

Dead Age 2 (Epic Games Store)

Huntdown (Steam)

Out There: Oceans of Time (Epic Games Store)

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition (Epic Games Store)

The Guild 3 (Epic Games Store)

Loopmancer is the highlight of this week's game additions. This roguelite-platformer action game allows players to enter an endless cycle where they wake up back in their apartments each time they die. As GFN members make their way across the neon streets of the futuristic Dragon City, they have to review their choices in the past and figure out the truth behind this time loop.

GeForce NOW members can face vicious gangsters, well-equipped mercs, crazy mutants, and more while searching for clues on various devices, thanks to the power of the Cloud. As always, RTX 3080 and Priority members will be able to experience several improvements for their experience including NVIDIA's own DLSS for improved image quality at higher frame rates.

If you're still on the fence about whether you should add Loopmancer to your library, fear not. GeForce NOW will also add a new Instant Play Free demo, allowing you to experience this title before diving into the new game. RTX 3080 members will be able to try the demo with RTX ON. GeForce NOW is available on PC, Mac, Android, iOS, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs.