GeForce NOW Adds Four New Titles; rFactor No Longer Coming to GFN

Ule Lopez
Jul 7, 2022
GeForce NOW

GeForce NOW continues to evolve its library of games and every now and again, NVIDIA updates users via their GFN Thursday. Over one thousand titles are available at your fingertips, at any given time thanks to the GeForce NOW app being downloadable on most devices, allowing you to play from virtually anywhere you can download the application.

Last week, NVIDIA revealed that there are a bunch of games coming to the service in July, and this week has four new titles available today and tomorrow. Previously, it was also revealed that Samsung TV users will be able to experience GeForce NOW from their screens, thanks to the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Related Story
Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Stadia and More Now Playable via the Samsung TV Gaming Hub

Onto today’s update, and what new games are coming. Something to note, though, is that rFactor 2, previously announced to come to GeForce NOW, is no longer planned to arrive on GeForce NOW at this time.

As the Steam Summer Sale wraps up, GeForce NOW has four new games that are meant to come to the service, which you can see below.

  • Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (releases today on Steam)
  • Starship Troopers - Terran Command (releases today on the Epic Games Store)
  • Sword and Fairy Inn 2 (releases tomorrow on Steam, July 8th)
  • Arma Reforger (Steam)

These four games will be joining the likes of Genshin Impact, Lost Ark, Life Is Strange: True Colors, NASCAR 21: Ignition, and more. Powered by the GeForce servers, players are able to keep their sessions going, even on Mac, mobile devices, Chromebooks, and more.

There’s an additional incentive to RTX 3080 members, being that they’re able to stream their games at 4K resolutions with 60 frames per second on PC and Mac or use the recently-updated SHIELD TV to play them. They’re also able to play against other people with ultra-low latency, and enable RTX to get the best visuals possible (only for supported titles).

GeForce NOW is currently available on PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs.

