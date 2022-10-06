GeForce NOW Adds 25 New Games in October Including A Plague Tale: Requiem and More

It's the start of the spooky season in the gaming industry. NVIDIA knows this, and they'll give players a great head start for Halloween with a bunch of new games that will be released throughout the month and six new titles that will join the cloud gaming service GeForce NOW this week. So, let's get started.

First, let's start things off with the games that will be added during October to GeForce NOW.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (New release on Steam, Oct. 11)

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (New release on Steam, Oct. 11)

Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim (New release on Steam, Oct. 11)

LEGO Bricktales (New release on Steam, Oct. 12)

PC Building Simulator 2 (New release on Epic Games Store, Oct 12)

The Last Oricru (New release on Steam, Oct. 13)

Scorn (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Oct. 14)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Oct. 18)

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (New release on Steam Oct. 20)

FAITH: The Unholy Trinity (New release on Steam, Oct. 21)

Victoria 3 (New release on Steam, Oct. 25)

The Unliving (New release on Steam, Oct. 31)

Commandos 3 - HD Remaster (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Draw Slasher (Steam)

Guild Wars: Game of the Year (Steam)

Guild Wars: Trilogy (Steam)

Labyrinthine (Steam)

Volcanoids (Steam)

Monster Outbreak (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Additionally, out of this list, six games will join GeForce NOW during the first week of October as part of GFN Thursday. Here are the games that will join GFN this week:

Marauders (New release on Steam)

Dakar Desert Rally (New release on Steam)

Lord of Rigel (New release on Steam)

Priest Simulator (New release on Steam)

Barotrauma (Steam)

Black Desert Online - North America and Europe (Pearl Abyss Launcher)

As you can see, Dakar Desert Rally is the latest addition to GeForce NOW with support for NVIDIA DLSS technology. The game captures the speed and excitement of Amaury Sport Organisation’s largest rally race with a wide variety of licensed vehicles from the world's top makers. You'll be able to enjoy the game's dynamic weather system to its fullest on your mobile devices or on your Mac.

This week also brings the latest season of Ubisoft's Roller Champions. In it, you'll be able to play across several new maps and collect new effects, cosmetics, emotes, gear, and other seasonal goodies. That will be the perfect way to wait for the upcoming release of Plague Tale: Requiem, which will have ray-traced effects for RTX 3080 and Priority members.

GeForce NOW is available on PC, iOS, Android, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TVs. You can also play your favorite games with the power of the cloud through the newly announced Logitech G Cloud.