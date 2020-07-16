Gears 5 was one of the most impressive-looking Microsoft games published this generation, and it was confirmed early on that the game will be getting a full Xbox Series X visual upgrade. During a recent Inside Unreal livestream, Gears 5 developer The Coalition revealed some of the new visual features coming to the Xbox Series X version of the game. Many of these are borrowed from the PC Ultra spec set, including…

Higher resolution textures

Improved anisotropic filtering

Higher-resolution volume fog

Higher quality depth of field

Extremely far draw distances with high level of object detail

Shadow resolution and shadow distance

High-quality screen-space reflections

Post processing improvements like bloom, lens flare, light shafts, ect.

That said, The Coalition is also working on some new Xbox Series X features, including Screen Space Global Illumination, higher particle counts, and yes, the ability to play MP at up to 120fps.

Contact Shadows This allows extremely realistic shadowing as each pixel on screen traces back to the light source to eliminate any shadow biasing artifacts or fill in missing shadows. Screen Space Global Illumination Integrated from UE4 4.24 this feature allows us to achieve full realtime GI at 4K/60fps.

SSGI's AO pass replaces the more traditional SSAO giving a much more naturalistic broad real-time AO. Higher particle counts Our particle counts are 50% higher than PC Ultra spec. Real-Time Cinematics in 4K 60fps Xbox One X cinematics were 4K 30fps Investigating 120fps Multiplayer support

Ah, but that’s not all! During the same livestream, The Coalition also mentioned that Gears Tactics will be coming to consoles sometime this fall. That’s been hinted at for a while, but it’s nice to get some confirmation. Certainly sounds like Gears fans have a good amount to look forward to!

So, what do you think? Will you be trying out Gears 5 on the Xbox Series X?