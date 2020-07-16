Gears 5 Xbox Series X Features Detailed, 120fps Multiplayer Being Investigated
Gears 5 was one of the most impressive-looking Microsoft games published this generation, and it was confirmed early on that the game will be getting a full Xbox Series X visual upgrade. During a recent Inside Unreal livestream, Gears 5 developer The Coalition revealed some of the new visual features coming to the Xbox Series X version of the game. Many of these are borrowed from the PC Ultra spec set, including…
- Higher resolution textures
- Improved anisotropic filtering
- Higher-resolution volume fog
- Higher quality depth of field
- Extremely far draw distances with high level of object detail
- Shadow resolution and shadow distance
- High-quality screen-space reflections
- Post processing improvements like bloom, lens flare, light shafts, ect.
That said, The Coalition is also working on some new Xbox Series X features, including Screen Space Global Illumination, higher particle counts, and yes, the ability to play MP at up to 120fps.
Contact Shadows
- This allows extremely realistic shadowing as each pixel on screen traces back to the light source to eliminate any shadow biasing artifacts or fill in missing shadows.
Screen Space Global Illumination
- Integrated from UE4 4.24 this feature allows us to achieve full realtime GI at 4K/60fps.
- SSGI's AO pass replaces the more traditional SSAO giving a much more naturalistic broad real-time AO.
Higher particle counts
- Our particle counts are 50% higher than PC Ultra spec.
Real-Time Cinematics in 4K 60fps
- Xbox One X cinematics were 4K 30fps
Investigating 120fps Multiplayer support
Ah, but that’s not all! During the same livestream, The Coalition also mentioned that Gears Tactics will be coming to consoles sometime this fall. That’s been hinted at for a while, but it’s nice to get some confirmation. Certainly sounds like Gears fans have a good amount to look forward to!
So, what do you think? Will you be trying out Gears 5 on the Xbox Series X?
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter