Gears 5: Hivebusters Expansion Delivers Fiery New Story Content Next Week
While it’s not exactly a new game, Gears 5 is one of the best showcases of the Xbox Series X/S’ power, and next week The Coalition are dropping some new content for those looking to give their new consoles a workout. The Gears 5: Hivebusters expansion adds a new 3-hour-plus campaign, featuring Lahni, Keegan and Mac, who previously starred in the game’s Escape mode. As with all Gears 5 campaign content, Hivebusters can be played with up to two friends co-op style. You can check out a quick Hivebusters trailer, below.
Here’s a quick rundown of the Hivebusters expansion’s key features:
Play as Lahni, Keegan and Mac – the heroes introduced in Gears 5’s Escape mode – in their first mission as part of the secretive Hivebuster program. Thrown together and dubbed “Scorpio Squad,” their suicide mission to destroy a Swarm hive may hold the key to saving Sera and their own redemption.
- Enjoy a new, 3-hour campaign set on the volcanic Galangi islands. The island lava flows and sandy beaches are crawling with Swarm and a deadly new predator.
- Use and upgrade Ultimate Abilities in a campaign story setting for the first time.
- Up to 3-player co-op, split-screen or online.
- 16 new achievements to unlock for 210 Gamerscore
- The expansion supports Gears 5 Xbox Series X|S optimizations, including reduced load times, quick resume, variable refresh rates and 4K HDR Ultra visuals on Series X.
The Hivebusters expansion will set you back $20, and will be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from day one. Microsoft is also launching Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition, which will include Gears 5, the Hivebusters expansion, Halo: Reach character pack, and 30 days of boost for $60 (it will also be available through Game Pass Ultimate).
Gears 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Hivebusters expansion bursts onto the scene on December 15.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter