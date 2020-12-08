Gears 5: Hivebusters Expansion Delivers Fiery New Story Content Next Week

While it’s not exactly a new game, Gears 5 is one of the best showcases of the Xbox Series X/S’ power, and next week The Coalition are dropping some new content for those looking to give their new consoles a workout. The Gears 5: Hivebusters expansion adds a new 3-hour-plus campaign, featuring Lahni, Keegan and Mac, who previously starred in the game’s Escape mode. As with all Gears 5 campaign content, Hivebusters can be played with up to two friends co-op style. You can check out a quick Hivebusters trailer, below.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Hivebusters expansion’s key features:

Play as Lahni, Keegan and Mac – the heroes introduced in Gears 5’s Escape mode – in their first mission as part of the secretive Hivebuster program. Thrown together and dubbed “Scorpio Squad,” their suicide mission to destroy a Swarm hive may hold the key to saving Sera and their own redemption. Enjoy a new, 3-hour campaign set on the volcanic Galangi islands. The island lava flows and sandy beaches are crawling with Swarm and a deadly new predator.

Use and upgrade Ultimate Abilities in a campaign story setting for the first time.

Up to 3-player co-op, split-screen or online.

16 new achievements to unlock for 210 Gamerscore

The expansion supports Gears 5 Xbox Series X|S optimizations, including reduced load times, quick resume, variable refresh rates and 4K HDR Ultra visuals on Series X.

The Hivebusters expansion will set you back $20, and will be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from day one. Microsoft is also launching Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition, which will include Gears 5, the Hivebusters expansion, Halo: Reach character pack, and 30 days of boost for $60 (it will also be available through Game Pass Ultimate).

Gears 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The Hivebusters expansion bursts onto the scene on December 15.