Death Stranding, Control, and Outer Wilds Dominate the 2020 GDC Awards Nominations

This year's Game Developers Conference kicks off in just a couple months, and, as usual, the show will play host to the Game Developers Choice Awards. Nominations for the awards have been announced, with Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding leading the way with seven nods. Meanwhile, Control and Outer Wilds received 5 nominations apiece, Untitled Goose Game and Disco Elysium both got four, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Sayonara Wild Hearts got three each.

You can check out the full list of Game Developers Choice Awards categories, below:

Best Audio

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Best Debut

ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)

Mobius Digital(Outer Wilds)

William Chyr Studios(Manifold Garden)

Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)

Chance Agency (Neo Cab)

Best Design

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Innovation Award

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Best Mobile Game

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Best Narrative

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Best Technology

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Noita (Nolla Games)

Best Visual Art

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Best VR/AR Game

Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)

Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)

Game Of The Year

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

The Game Developers Choice Awards will be decided by the International Choice Awards Network, which is made up of leading creators and industry professionals.

GDC 2020 kicks off on March 16. The GDC Awards will take place on March 18 at 6:30pm PT.