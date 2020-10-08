GameStop Partners with Microsoft to Bolster Its Digital Ecosystem

With the ever-growing importance of the digital market in the gaming industry, GameStop has been seen as less and less relevant going forward by analysts and investors in the past couple of years, as its shares tumbled down.

The company needed something big to turn the tide and today, it made an announcement that could certainly fit the bill: a multi-year partnership with Microsoft to expand physical and digital game offerings as well as enhancing GameStop's infrastructure when it comes to technology.

Xbox Series X Runs No Hotter Than an Xbox One X Says Microsoft, Despite Recent Reports

Essentially, the company's business operations will now take place on Microsoft's cloud through Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Teams, while associates will be equipped with Microsoft Surface hardware, too.

On the gaming front, GameStop stores will now sell the Xbox All Access subscription service and will therefore benefit alongside Microsoft from the 'customer acquisition and lifetime revenue of each gamer brought into the Xbox ecosystem'.

The press release includes prepared statements from four of the companies' chief executives, including Phil Spencer from Microsoft's gaming side.