Menu
Company

GameStop Investors Now Stand To Receive 3 Additional Shares as a Stock Dividend

Rohail Saleem
Jul 6, 2022
GameStop

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

GameStop shares are down over 23 percent so far this year. However, now the company plans to supercharge the bullish sentiment around the stock by approving a stock split in the form of a stock dividend.

GameStop’s press statement notes:

Related StoryRohail Saleem
GameStop (GME) Q1 GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 Earnings Pressure the Stock Amid a Mixed Bag Result [Updated]

“Company stockholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2022, will receive a dividend of three additional shares of the Company’s Class A common stock for each then-held share of Class A common stock. The stock dividend will be distributed after the close of trading on July 21, 2022. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on July 22, 2022.”

As a refresher, a stock split occurs when a company grants its existing shareholders additional shares based on a pre-approved multiple. The stock price is adjusted accordingly so that the overall value of investors’ position is not affected. Consequently, on a theoretical level, a stock split does not affect the portfolio value of investors, with the move entailing only ancillary benefits such as improved liquidity.

A stock split also conveys to investors that the price of a particular stock has registered sizable gains and that this trend of outperformance will likely continue for the foreseeable future. It is this psychology that prompts share price gains in the aftermath of a stock split. It is for this reason that GameStop investors have responded positively to this development. As an illustration, GameStop shares are up over 4 percent in today’s after-hours trading session.

Meanwhile, GameStop investors are also keeping an eye on the company’s Web3 push. On the 23rd of May, GameStop launched the beta version of an Ethereum-based and browser-supported digital wallet that would allow users to conveniently send, receive, and store cryptocurrencies (ERC-20 tokens and Ethereum) as well as NFTs. Crucially, this digital wallet offering is meant to complement GameStop’s upcoming NFT marketplace, allowing the retailer of video games to become a full-fledged Web3 platform that seamlessly connects gamers with content creators and video game publishers via the monetization of in-game digital assets through NFTs.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order