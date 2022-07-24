Game of Thrones in 4K HDR is Coming to HBO Max in August

We are all familiar with Game of Thrones and how exciting the plot twists are. You might be in for a treat if you have not watched the season yet. You will soon be able to stream all eight Game of Thrones seasons in 4K HDR on HBO Max this August. In addition, it will also feature support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Popular Series Game of Thrones Will be Available in 4K HDR on HBO Max in August

As mentioned earlier, Game of Thrones in 4K HDR is coming to HBO Max next month with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (via WarnerMedia). The timing could not be better as the series premiere of House of the Dragon is on August 21st. However, only subscribers with an ad-free tier of the service will be able to watch the new formats.

If you are not a subscriber, HBO Max's ad-free tier will cost you $14.99 a month or $149.99 per year. If you are waiting for the House of the Dragon, HBO says that it will debut the spinoff in 4K with support for HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

Take note that Game of Thrones is already available in 4K on Bluray. However, it will save you $150 for the entire set alone. Nonetheless, watching the series on Bluray has its own set of advantages like a higher bitrate for enhanced quality.

Nonetheless, if you are already a subscriber of HBO Max, we would recommend you wait for the Game of Thrones series to arrive in 4K HDR. We will notify you when the series are available, so be sure to stick around for more details.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you planning to watch Game of Thrones in 4K HDR again? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.