Menu
Company

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leak in All Their Colors

Furqan Shahid
Jul 29, 2022
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leak in All Their Colors

At this point, we are only two weeks away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and honestly, there is nothing that we have not seen so far. As always, Samsung is having a hard time keeping these devices under the wrap and well, we cannot really say much about that. Today, we bring you high-res renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as the renders have leaked out in full, and the best part is that we have our hands on all the colors that are going to be coming for the aforementioned devices.

The Latest Renders for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leave Nothing to the Imagination

The leak is coming from none other than Evan Blass, and he has shared high res renders of both the clamshell device as well as the foldable. So, if this is something that you want to look into, then you would be more than happy to know that we got the renders for you.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Samsung is Hoping to Sell More Foldable Devices Than Note Phones

Let's start by taking a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 first in all the colors the phone is going to be coming in.

fold-gold
fold-grey
galaxy-z-fold-4-8
2 of 9

As you can see in the images above, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be coming in grey, black, and gold. A safe choice for a more premium foldable device.

Moving on, you can check the renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 below.

flip-purple
flip-gold
flip-blue
flip-black
2 of 9

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is supposed to be coming in black, purple, blue, and gold. It seems like Samsung is playing it safe with the new colors, but it should go without saying that the devices look good. There aren't many visual changes when you compare these with the older generation devices but that is not a bad thing at all.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be going official on August 10th, and Samsung is also be unveiling the new Galaxy Buds Pro along with the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Stay tuned for more information in the weeks leading up to the event.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order