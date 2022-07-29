Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leak in All Their Colors

At this point, we are only two weeks away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and honestly, there is nothing that we have not seen so far. As always, Samsung is having a hard time keeping these devices under the wrap and well, we cannot really say much about that. Today, we bring you high-res renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as the renders have leaked out in full, and the best part is that we have our hands on all the colors that are going to be coming for the aforementioned devices.

The Latest Renders for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leave Nothing to the Imagination

The leak is coming from none other than Evan Blass, and he has shared high res renders of both the clamshell device as well as the foldable. So, if this is something that you want to look into, then you would be more than happy to know that we got the renders for you.

Let's start by taking a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 first in all the colors the phone is going to be coming in.

As you can see in the images above, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be coming in grey, black, and gold. A safe choice for a more premium foldable device.

Moving on, you can check the renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 below.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is supposed to be coming in black, purple, blue, and gold. It seems like Samsung is playing it safe with the new colors, but it should go without saying that the devices look good. There aren't many visual changes when you compare these with the older generation devices but that is not a bad thing at all.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be going official on August 10th, and Samsung is also be unveiling the new Galaxy Buds Pro along with the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Stay tuned for more information in the weeks leading up to the event.