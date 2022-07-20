Menu
Company

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are Already Up for Reservation

Furqan Shahid
Jul 20, 2022
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are Already Up for Reservation

It has been less than 24 hours since Samsung announced that the Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on 10th August, later this year and now, the South Korean tech firm has decided to put the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 up for reservation. For those wondering, Samsung is expected to release a whole host of devices including the Galaxy Watch 5 series as well as the new generation of Galaxy Buds Pro.

You Can Actually Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and All the Other Accessories and Get Great Discounts

Samsung has decided to make it super easy for everyone to reserve their Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 device. You simply have to head over to the Samsung reservation website or use the official Shop Samsung app, and fill out the requested details in the reservation form. The best thing is that it is a no-commitment offer, as you will not have to be paying anything just yet. Samsung just wants your name and email address.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Google Play Store will Allow for Alternative Billing Systems in Europe and a Reduced Service Fee

This is what the form will look like.

Once you fill out the form, you will have to check your email to confirm that you have made the reservation.

Now, of course, Samsung is not going to let your reservations go to waste as reserving the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with a number of benefits.

This is what you get for reserving the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

  • Reserving the phone, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds as a bundle will get you $200 credit.
  • Reserving just the phone and the watch will get you $150 credit.
  • Reserving the phone and the new Galaxy Buds will get you a $130 credit.
  • Reserving the watch and the new Galaxy Buds will get you $80 credit.

However, Samsung is also offering individual credit for reservations. So, if you go ahead and reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Z Flip 4, you will get $100 credit, whereas a Galaxy Watch reservation will net you $50 credit, and Buds will get you $30 credit. Samsung is also offering trade-ins, so you have a chance of trading your phone and getting a brand new one.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Nothing Phone 1 Units are Showing Green Tint on the Screen [UPDATE]

Now, all you have to do is wait for the Galaxy Unpacked event to go live, and the products to go live for pre-order. This is a great initiative by Samsung and should allow you to get your hands on the device at a discounted price.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order