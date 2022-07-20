Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are Already Up for Reservation

It has been less than 24 hours since Samsung announced that the Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on 10th August, later this year and now, the South Korean tech firm has decided to put the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 up for reservation. For those wondering, Samsung is expected to release a whole host of devices including the Galaxy Watch 5 series as well as the new generation of Galaxy Buds Pro.

You Can Actually Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and All the Other Accessories and Get Great Discounts

Samsung has decided to make it super easy for everyone to reserve their Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 device. You simply have to head over to the Samsung reservation website or use the official Shop Samsung app, and fill out the requested details in the reservation form. The best thing is that it is a no-commitment offer, as you will not have to be paying anything just yet. Samsung just wants your name and email address.

This is what the form will look like.

Once you fill out the form, you will have to check your email to confirm that you have made the reservation.

Now, of course, Samsung is not going to let your reservations go to waste as reserving the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come with a number of benefits.

This is what you get for reserving the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Reserving the phone, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds as a bundle will get you $200 credit.

Reserving just the phone and the watch will get you $150 credit.

Reserving the phone and the new Galaxy Buds will get you a $130 credit.

Reserving the watch and the new Galaxy Buds will get you $80 credit.

However, Samsung is also offering individual credit for reservations. So, if you go ahead and reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Z Flip 4, you will get $100 credit, whereas a Galaxy Watch reservation will net you $50 credit, and Buds will get you $30 credit. Samsung is also offering trade-ins, so you have a chance of trading your phone and getting a brand new one.

Now, all you have to do is wait for the Galaxy Unpacked event to go live, and the products to go live for pre-order. This is a great initiative by Samsung and should allow you to get your hands on the device at a discounted price.