Galaxy Unpacked for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to be Held on 10th August

There is no denying that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are going to be two of the hottest devices that will be launched this year. So far, we have had our hands full of several leaks that have taken place over the past couple of months but the one thing that has been missing happens to be the launch date of these devices and well, we now know when it is happening as the latest leak reveals the date for Galaxy Unpacked 2022.

Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is to be Held on August 10th, 2022. Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and More Devices Expected

The leak is coming from Evan Blass who shared a banner pertinent to the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 which will see the reveal of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and a brand new take on Galaxy Buds Pro.

You can see the tweet below.

**THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN EDITED TO OBFUSCATE CERTAIN DETAIL** See what I did there? pic.twitter.com/BrH4sT99yU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 18, 2022

Of course, this leak actually corroborates with the images that we have seen of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, Blass mentions that the image has been edited to hide certain detail. Whatever that detail is, we will have to wait and see, but this puts a lot of minds at ease knowing that the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is less than a month away.

This also means that the days following up to the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will be filled with leaks and possibly full press renders, as well. So, we will be keeping you posted about everything that comes forward.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be bringing next-gen specs into the tried and tested foldable design that Samsung has managed to perfect. However, we will surely see more improvements in the overall design and durability of the foldable devices, especially when it comes to the screen and the hinges.

For more information on the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked and the foldable devices, stay tuned as we will be bringing you more coverage in the coming days.