Galaxy Z Fold 3 Passes Bend Test With Flying Colors Thanks to Samsung’s Use of a Stronger Inner Screen

Samsung has introduced multiple changes to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, without one of them being that the inner display is 80 percent more durable, according to the company. One YouTuber decided to put that claim to the test, and when you check out the durability test, you will see that the foldable flagship passed with flying colors.

Inner Display Is Still Fragile Compared to Others, but the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Cannot Snap in Two This Time

One Galaxy Z Fold 3 was sent out to Zach, who runs the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything to see how durable it is. Right off the bat, Samsung has used premium materials, just like before, but let us put more focus on the inner screen. Unlike traditional Gorilla Glass, Samsung uses ultra-thin glass technology, allowing the inner display to fold and unfold seamlessly. Unfortunately, this material is less durable the regular glass, as you will see in the durability test.

Using a set of Moh’s picks, the outer smaller display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 scratches at a level 6, while the inner screen starts to see scratches at a level 2. In fact, when Zach used his fingernail, there was a small noticeable mark on the larger panel. This is why Samsung has introduced an S Pen specifically made for these displays. There is a spring inside the stylus that helps push the pointer inward to prevent damage to the display when additional pressure is applied.

Though nothing is out of the ordinary, the bend test is what most readers would like to see. While it is easy to open and close the Galaxy Z Fold 3 regularly, what about when it is attempted to get snapped from the other direction? Zach attempted this, and there was no catastrophic damage, showing how Samsung has upped the durability on its latest flagship.

Sadly, the phone is still not dust-resistant, but it is possible to introduce improved technologies in future iterations, giving new foldable handsets the same protection levels as a regular device. If you want to check out the video, it is given below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

News Source: JerryRigEverything