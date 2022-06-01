Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specs Leak Show a Modest Upgrade Over the Predecessor

Just a few days after the specs of the Galaxy Z Foid 4 leaked out in full, we now have the entire spec sheet of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung is set to release two foldable devices later this year with the Flip 4 being a more affordable variant as well as more utilitarian as well.

With that said, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not going to be all that different from the Z Fold 4 in terms of the specs. Sure, you are losing one screen in favor of a single, foldable clamshell body, but I personally prefer this design over the Fold 4 as this is more pocketable.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a Modest Upgrade with Refreshed Specs

With that said, the spec leak is coming from Yogesh Brar, who shared the spec sheet of the Fold 4 a couple of days ago. You can have a look at the entire spec sheet below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G - Main: 6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

- Outer: 2.1" sAMOLED

- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

- 8GB RAM

- 128/256GB storage

- Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)

- Inner Cam: 10MP

- Android 12, OneUI 4

- 3,700mAh battery, 25W wired, 10W wireless — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 1, 2022

As you can see in the specs above, you are expecting a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a 2.1-inch outer display. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also rocking a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip with 8 gigs of RAM. Moving further, you are also looking at a combination of 128 gigs and 256 gigs RAM.

On the optics, the phone is said to have a 12-megapixel main and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone is said to run Android 12 based on One UI 4.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also said to have a 3,700 mAh battery, with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless charging support.

Honestly, looking at these specs, you are not looking at something that is groundbreaking. However, if you are familiar with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it is safe to say that you already knew this would be happening.

Samsung is set to unveil these foldable devices later this year, sometime in August. We will be seeing more leaks as we move forward. Stay tuned for more.