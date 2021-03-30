Galaxy Wearable App Shares Details on a Galaxy Watch Powered by Wear OS, New Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung launches a plethora of products every now and then that targets different segments of the market. Now, we are hearing details on a new Galaxy Watch which will be powered by Wear OS along with the new Galaxy Buds 2. While we are not sure when Samsung is planning to launch the accessories, it is great to see the company moving forward with new approaches. Let's dive in to see some more details on the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds 2.

New Galaxy Watch in the Works With Google's Wear OS Along WIth Galaxy Buds 2 With Support for Multiple Devices

The news was shared by Max Weinbach who tore apart the latest version of the Galaxy Wearable companion app. He showed off the new pairing process screen for the app in a new tweet. However, major details lie behind the code. The leaker also shared details on the Galaxy Buds 2 which have not been talked about before. The app carries the codename "berry" for the product but not much can be deciphered from the code. What we do know is that the Galaxy Buds 2 will be able to connect to multiple devices, something that the Galaxy Buds Pro already brag. Weinbach also shares details on the Galaxy Watch.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch Will Run Wear OS Instead of Tizen, Two Models are Expected

watches. Those are Watch Active3/4 and Watch4. In there, I found a reference that straight up says "newos" and all of these codenames, other than the new water one, match what we've previously heard. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/wqLeHMMTal — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 29, 2021

The Galaxy Wearable app also sheds light on the new Watch which will be powered by Wear OS. What this means is that Samsung might be looking to move away from its custom Tizen operating system for the Galaxy Watch. Instead, the Korean tech giant will adopt Google's Wear OS. The Galaxy Wearable companion app shares details on the wearable. The change has been mentioned in the app's code as "merlot." The leaker also believes that the codename is referring to a new chipset that will power the "wise" and "fresh" devices - the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active.

All Galaxy Watch-related codenames mention in the build denotes "newos" which the leaker believes is Wear OS. In addition to this, the "water" codename denotes compatibility between the Galaxy Wearable app and Wear OS. What do you think about the transition to Wear OS? Share your views with us in the comments.