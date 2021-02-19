It has been 7 years since we saw Samsung releasing a Galaxy Watch running Android. The last one was Gear Live, and ever since that, Samsung has been focusing on equipping their smartwatches with their own Tizen platform, but if the new report is anything to go by, the next Galaxy Watch is going to ship with Google's Wear OS.

Next Galaxy Watch Will See Samsung Moving Back to Android

Twitter user Ice universe tweeted today about how the upcoming smartwatch from Samsung will use Android and not Tizen. At this point, it is safe to assume that the tip meant Wear OS, to be precise. However, considering how Samsung has been so influential on Android, it could also mean that Android powers the upcoming Galaxy Watch with Samsung's own UI. Sadly, the tweet does not tell us a lot about what Samsung is planning on doing with their next smartwatch, so we will have to wait for a while before having more information on what the company has in store for us.

Samsung's new watch will use Android to replace Tizen. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 19, 2021

If this actually happens, this will be a massive boost in the popularity and userbase of Wear OS, which has not been the most stable in the past few years. With Samsung being one of the most popular and one of the biggest players in the Android space, having Samsung Galaxy Watches powered by Android will be great. At the time of writing, there are not many companies that are giving constant support to Wear OS. Plus, Samsung finally jumping the gun will mean that Apple Watch will finally have a true competition.

However, the main question is why Samsung would abandon Tizen, considering how usable it has become in the past couple of years. Many would admit that the Tizen experience is much superior to the one that Wear OS provides. So, in simpler terms, this could seem like a downgrade, as well. We are not sure about the move and why it is happening, in the first place. But surely, there will be answers soon.

This is not all the news that we have for you. GalaxyClub, another renowned tipster for all things Samsung, has claimed that Samsung is working on two new wearable devices. SM-R86x and SM-R87X are said to be in the Galaxy Watch Active category, and the release is expected sometime this summer. However, there is no other information available about the wearables or what platform they will be launching on.

Google Wear OS making a comeback into the bigger league is not something a lot of us were expecting but considering how Samsung has become a lot more consistent with their software support lately, it is safe to say that we are genuinely interested in seeing how it ends up.