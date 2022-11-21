Galaxy Tab S8 FE Will Feature LCD and S Pen by Wacom

Samsung has been banking on the FE devices for some time now and it has been going smoothly. The upcoming affordable device is going to be the Galaxy Tab S8 FE and it has been some time since we heard anything about the upcoming affordable premium tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S8 FE will be a Treat to Those Who Like to Draw Thanks to a Wacom Digitizer and S Pen

Well, we now have some news that is going to be exciting for those who like to draw, since a reliable tipster has told us that the Galaxy Tab S8 FE is going to be using an LCD panel rather than the more expensive AMOLED display but the most exciting thing here is that the S Pen support is going to be there and Samsung is going to be using a Wacom digitizer, which should make the whole process of using S Pen a lot better.

Galaxy Tab S8 FE (that's the actual name) SM-X506B has an LCD, Wacom digitizer = great pen experience, and carries the codename "Birdie", so that Geekbench result from September should totally be real. — rquandt@mastodon.social (@rquandt) November 21, 2022

Sadly, there are not a lot of details present at the time of writing. We know very little about the Galaxy Tab S8 FE but considering how it will be using a Wacom digitizer, it is an indicator that Samsung wants the S Pen experience to be better than the last year.

We also know that the Galaxy Tab S8 FE is going to bring a MediaTek MT8791V chipset, and it has been under wraps for some time. We are not sure when Samsung is going to release the tablet, but all speculations suggest that it will either be coming out in the coming month or sometime in 2023.

Whatever the case might be, we will keep you posted about the upcoming tab and everything that it will be bringing to the table. It sure looks better than the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.