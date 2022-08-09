Galaxy S23 Ultra Will Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Model Number and Codename Leaked as Well

Even though Samsung is busy preparing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 for a launch tomorrow but that does not mean that the company is not preparing for next year's Galaxy S23 series. As we have talked about in the previous leak, we do know about the Galaxy S23 Ultra battery and chipset but today's leak reveals a bit more than that. We now know the model number and the internal codename of the phone, as well.

Galaxy S23 Ultra FIrmware Shows the Various Model Numbers and Internal Codename

Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S23 series in Q1 of next year, and today, we have our hands on what the device is being called internally, all thanks to Paras Guglani.

Considering how Samsung has already started working on the firmware for the next generation of phones, it does not come as a surprise that we already have our hands on the model number and the codename that is being used. You can have a look at the screenshot below that reveals all the useful information.

As you can see, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is codenamed DM3, and the model number is SM-918. Additionally, you can also see the model numbers SM-S918BDS, SM-S918U, SM-S918U1, and SM-S918W. All of these are associated with the same device with the only difference being the regions. It is safe to say that in the coming days, we will be seeing information about the rest of the models, as well.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a QHD+ display, a decent camera setup, and the same 5,000 mAh battery that is found in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can also expect the phone to bring the S Pen slot and more improvements under the hood in terms of the design language.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy S23 Ultra? Let us know what you think about the upcoming phones.