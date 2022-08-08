Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Preorder Customers are Getting NFTs

Earlier this year, when you pre-order the Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy Tab S8 device in South Korea, you would get access to the new Galaxy NFT. Samsung has now confirmed that the new Galaxy NFT will also be offered to those who are getting their hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Za Flip 4, later this month. Furthermore, Samsung has also detailed new benefits that you get from these NFTs.

Samsung is Giving NFTs to Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder Customers. The NFTs Can be Used for DIscounts and Other Valuable Options

Sadly, the Galaxy NFT does not have any practical uses, at the moment. However, that is, more or less, how an NFT works. However, Samsung has planned on adding more value to its commemorative NFT, allowing the company to blur the line between the virtual and real world

For starters, today, Samsung has announced that it has signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with several local companies that will give the owners of Galaxy NFT owners benefits in the real world. As a result of this agreement, the new Galaxy NFT owners in South Korea will be able to take advantage of discounts as well as savings when they are authenticating the NFT at Digital Plaza, Show Gold, The Shilla Duty Free Shop, and e-Cruise.

For those wondering, Samsung is going to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10th. Customers can reserve their devices along with the new foldable phones that are coming and get up to $200 in Samsung Credit. You can go here and reserve the devices.

It is worth noting that while we do know about the reservation bonuses, the pre-order bonuses aside from the new Galaxy NFT are still not known. Either way, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will become Samsung's first foldable phones to have NFTs as an associated bonus. However, we are not sure if customers outside South Korea will be getting this bonus or not.