Galaxy S23 Ultra Battery and Chipset Information Leak

The Galaxy S22 Ultra had a lot to prove; it was the first phone after the death of the Galaxy Note series to actually feature an S Pen housing and all the other features that were a part of the Galaxy Note lineup. So naturally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be based on the foundation that was laid by the S22 Ultra, and well, we can expect some components to improve overall.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra Could be Powered with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 5,000 mAh Battery

The new report suggests that Samsung is going to stick to a 5,000 mAh cell for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. While it might look like disappointing news, the good thing is that this battery should theoretically perform better because of a better chipset which would be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

This year, a lot more regions got access to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with the Galaxy S22 series, and next year, this is only going to increase as we are expecting more and more devices to be sporting a Qualcomm chipset instead of a Samsung Exynos chipset. The new chip will be coming later this year and will be featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra next year

There is no concrete information on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the rumors have suggested that it will have one Cortex X-3, two Cortex-A720, two Cortex-A710, and three Cortex-A510. Complementing the CPU will be the Adreno 740 GPU. We have also heard that TSMC will be responsible for fabricating the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on a 4nm process.

As you would expect, the Galaxy S23 lineup will have the base variant, Plus variant, and an Ultra variant as well. It is safe to say that all of these will be using the same chipset, as they have in the years prior.