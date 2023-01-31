Galaxy S23 Ultra Shows Up in the Wild Ahead of Launch

The Galaxy S23 series is finally going official tomorrow. Although I will be skipping the upgrade this year, I do know for a fact that Samsung will be hitting it out of the park, especially with the Ultra variant, because we will finally get the chance to see that 200-megapixel camera in action and all the things that it could do.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra looks exactly like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and that's great

Everything about the devices has been extensively leaked already, and unless Samsung has some aces up its sleeves, we doubt we will learn anything new about the upcoming flagships. Today, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has leaked in real-world, hands-on pictures, showing us the device from various angles in the Phantom Black color.

Sadly, the pictures were taken down, but we managed to get our hands on them. Courtesy of the original owner.

Although the video has been taken down, I did manage to watch it, and so far, I can tell you that it is nearly impossible to tell the Galaxy S23 Ultra apart from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This is not a bad thing by any means, but it does mean that Samsung will no longer be able to poke fun at Apple for using the same design language, something the company has done in the past, numerous times.

As we have discussed, this year's Galaxy S23 series is mainly an iterative upgrade over the previous generation, with new cameras and an exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 being the highlight. However, Samsung will be making under-the-hood adjustments to the hardware and software of the phone. Both are still under wraps, but we will know it all at tomorrow's Galaxy Unpacked. If you still want to reserve your device, you have some time to get it done by going here.