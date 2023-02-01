Galaxy S23 Ultra First Impressions Talk About A Familiar Design, But Praise The Cameras, Display And Other Areas

After a torrent of leaks and rumors, Samsung has officially lifted the curtain off the Galaxy S23 Ultra, succeeding the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the company’s non-foldable flagship smartphone space. Right off the bat, reviewers put out their first impressions, describing what it is like to use Samsung’s latest and greatest.

While you check out the videos of many YouTubers who describe their first impressions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, let us provide a brief overview of what was being talked about. Sure, the latest flagship gets an uplift in performance thanks to sporting Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but Samsung has improved the little areas too.

In addition to the camera improvements on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, thanks to Samsung’s new 200MP main sensor, some reviewers also took time to play around with the newly announced Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. According to them, Samsung improved the cameras on the less expensive offers while making some tweaks to the software for a better experience.

However, several of the videos given below are short in length, which only means that these reviewers had very little to talk about since Samsung only made a handful of changes to its latest flagships. Thankfully, the company has gotten rid of the Exynos chipsets, using Qualcomm SoCs exclusively, and since the latter are mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm process, you can rest assured that these handsets will perform better in a multitude of tasks.

For those people who currently own any previous-generation Galaxy S22 model, they will have little reason to upgrade unless of course, they must have the absolute best from Samsung every year. Other than that, we will advise that you keep holding onto your current smartphone in the hopes that the Korean giant will introduce significant changes to the Galaxy S24. While you are at it, you can view several first impressions videos given below, and we will be back with more updates.

