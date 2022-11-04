Menu
Galaxy S23 Series Will Only be Available in Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Offerings, No Exynos 2300 in Tow

Furqan Shahid
Nov 4, 2022, 04:50 AM EDT
The Galaxy S23 series is shaping up to be Samsung's next big thing and should be coming out in early 2023. The latest leak that we have suggests that the phones are launching in February, next year and one leak suggested that it will be sometime in January. There has been a lot of speculation as to when the phones are going to come out and what the specs are going to be, but the latest tip we have for you is definitely a good one.

Exynos 2300 is Out of the Question Since Galaxy S23 Series will Only Ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

According to Ice Universe's shared image, the Galaxy S23 series is entirely going to be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which means that the Exynos 2300 does not exist, well, at least for the upcoming flagships.

This corroborates the tipster's previous tweet that talked about how there is no information available on the Exynos 2300, in the first place.

Now, the tweet above shares a document from Qualcomm's CFO, and in the statement, the person in question says that the share from 75% in the Galaxy S22 goes up to global in the Galaxy S23.

At a glance, it is a very missable detail but if you look back to earlier this year, the majority of the markets in the world got their hands on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant of the Galaxy S22, whereas the Exynos variant was reserved for just a few markets. If this information is true, with the Galaxy S23 launch next year, the entire world will have the same phone, with the same specs across the board, and of course, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

This certainly is a good news because if you have had the chance to experience the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S22, you will realise that it felt like a completely different device, and not in a good way.

Are you excited about a Snapdragon-only Galaxy S23? Let us know what your thoughts are below.

