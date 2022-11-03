Galaxy S23+ Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 & 8GB RAM

Samsung is all set to release the Galaxy S23 series sometime in early 2023 and if we are to believe the recent leak, the phone series could go official as early as January. We are going to get the base variant, the plus variant, and of course, the Ultra variant. Today, the Galaxy S23+ has shown up on Geekbench; the variant in question is the U.S. variant and gives us a better understanding of what you should expect.

The Galaxy S23+ Base Variant Will Have Just 8 Gigs of RAM, Geekbench 5 Scores Revealed

The Galaxy S23+ in the U.S. will carry the model number SM-S916U. The listing reveals that the phone is going to bring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU which has not been announced at the time of writing and on top of that, you are also going to get 8 gigs of RAM. However, we have a reason to believe that this is just the base variant and Samsung is more than likely to sell another variant with more RAM.

You can look at the image below.

According to the listing, the Galaxy S23+ is going to have an octa-core chip codenamed Kalama, and you are getting a 1+3+4 configuration. The primary core will operate at a frequency of 3.36GHz while four cores are running at 2.80GHz. The remaining three cores are running at 2.02 GHz. In addition ot that, the accompanying GPU is Adreno 740 GPU.

Other details include 8 gigs of RAM on the Galaxy S23+. You are also looking at Android 13 out of the box. The results show that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is scoring 1,485 in single-core and 4,844 in multi-core. Another thing that is worth noting is that these scores are far from normal because the Galaxy S23+ in question is more or less in the early stages of development, which means that the actual performance might be different.

Are you excited about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series? Let us know what you think.