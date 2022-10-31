Galaxy S23 Release Date Seemingly Confirmed by Carrier

An alleged leak coming from a Korean carrier may have confirmed the Galaxy S23 and S23+ design along with the pre-order bonus as well as the date when the phones will be up for preorder. According to this information, Samsung's Unpacked event for Galaxy S23 series will take place on January 5th, 2023.

The Galaxy S23 Series Will be Going Official on January 5th, 2023, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to Arrive as a Pre-Order Gift

Being under the assumption that the poster we are looking at is legit, we are looking at the pre-registration program that KT might have in store for the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup. The leaked poster suggests that users will be able to register for the phones starting December 23, later this year. For those who don't know, KT is the second-largest mobile carrier in South Korea.

You can have a look at the poster below.

갤럭시 S23 시리즈 KT 사전예약 포스터. pic.twitter.com/IiHBRjDFGN — 𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓸𝓻 (@OreXda) October 31, 2022

The promotional poster we are looking at seemingly confirms a number of details about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Even though it only shows the S23 and the S23+, it does give us a good idea as to how the devices are going to look like. The poster also indicates that pre-ordering the Galaxy S23 phones is going to get you Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as a gift or for a lower price. However, as always, pre-order gifts will vary based on the region.

If the Galaxy S23 series does indeed go official earlier than the normal time, this is not going to be the first time Samsung would be taking this route. This has happened in the past as well where Samsung has seemingly announced devices earlier than the pattern they have. We did know that the first quarter would normally be the timeframe, but January is not what we were expecting.