Galaxy S22 Uses Materials Made From Discarded Fishing Nets to Lower Ocean Plastics

We are only 2 days away from the reveal of the Galaxy S22 series and Samsung has gone ahead and revealed the new steps that the company has taken to ensure that their phones are friendly to the environment. Samsung has announced that the company has developed a new material using discarded fishing nets and will be using this material for the Galaxy S22 series.

As part of the company's 'Galaxy for the Planet' program, the new material that Samsung has developed will be used in numerous upcoming Galaxy phones including the trio of Galaxy S22 phones. The company has used repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets that will help them reduce oceanic pollution and will also improve the sustainability of the product lineups.

Galaxy S22 Series Will be First of Many Environmental Friendly Devices

Samsung has also said that it plans on creasing the use of recycled PCM (Post-Consumer Material) as well as recycled paper in its product and packaging in the future and reducing single-use plastics. This is not new since the company is already using recycled plastic in its mobile chargers as well as TV remote controllers; it also does ship TVs in reusable packaging.

Reading about ocean plastics, it is safe to assume that we are talking about bottles and grocery bags made out of plastic but there have been studies that talked about how there are over 640,000 tons of fishing nets that are abandoned and then discarded in the oceans worldwide and this happens every year. These fishing nets trap and entangle marine life and are a threat to coral reefs as well as natural habitats. The material even manages to find its way into our food and water sources. Therefore, the company is trying to get rid of it in a way that they can use in its products.

Samsung has mentioned how the development of new material using discarded fishnets, “marks a notable achievement in the company’s journey to deliver tangible environmental actions and protect the planet for generations to come." The company is going to continue finding more solutions to make the environment safer for everyone.