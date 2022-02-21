Galaxy S22 Ultra Users are Experiencing a Weird Display Issue

Samsung flagship devices are known to top the charts every year they are released; the Galaxy S22 Ultra is easily one of the best smartphones to have come out this year and packs absolutely amazing hardware, to a point that you are not going to find any issues with the phone. However, a bunch of reports is now suggesting that the display of Galaxy S22 Ultra is running into a weird issue.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos Variant is Suffering From a Horizontal Pixellated Line on the Display

A number of users have reported that the Galaxy S22 Ultra display ends up showing a pixellated line that runs horizontally through the entire display. The funny thing is that all the issues that we have seen so far show the line appearing in the same position. It also seems like the issue is on the software end because changing the display mode to Vivid fixes the problem.

Change Snapchat Username [Tutorial]

At the time of writing, the display-related issue is only appearing on the Exynos 2200 variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variants are still not suffering from this issue. Hopefully, Samsung will resolve the issue soon and we will get a fix.

Here is what the issue looks like.





Even if it is a software issue, it still is an embarrassing situation considering the price of the phone. Sadly, Samsung has not issued a comment on this weird glitch but we are hoping to hear from them soon. I am still waiting to get my hands on the Galaxy S22 Ultra so I cannot really comment on the situation.

Have you experienced a similar issue with your Galaxy S22 device? Let us know in the comments below.