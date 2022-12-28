Galaxy S22 Ultra Crowned the Best Big Phone of 2022

I have been a loyal Samsung user since the Galaxy S7 series came out, and ever since then, I have refused to look back. Sure, there was a time when I was in love with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, but that love lasted a week, and I returned to the Galaxy S10+. It is safe to say that Samsung's formula has worked for the most part, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is resounding proof of that.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra wins the Best Big Phone award, with the Pixel 7 leading with three wins and iPhone 4 Pro winning the best camera award

I was never the person who would wait for awards to come out to decide which phone I should pick. Much like loyal iPhone users, I would preorder my Galaxy flagship and wait impatiently for the device, and for the most part, this has paid off just like I would expect. I have been using the Galaxy S22 Ultra since it came out earlier this year, and my eyes are ready for the Galaxy S23 Ultra announcement.

Now, renowned YouTuber MKBHD has announced his 2022 smartphone awards, and while I was hoping that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would win the phone of the year or MVP award but hey, the best big phone award does make sense. You can look at the complete video below.

At 6.8 inches, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is indeed a big phone. The phone would have felt lighter in hand if it weren't for the aluminum and glass combination. However, that is not the case, it is big and heavy, even for my hands, and I thoroughly enjoy the experience. The best thing, however, is that the phone is not big for the sake of being big. All the space is cleverly used for one thing or another. You have a massive 5,000 mAh battery, a built-in S Pen, and a gorgeous and massive OLED panel on the front. The phone feels premium in hand from the moment you pick it up and does command attention.

MKBHD also announced other winners aside from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and you can check the list below:

Best Small Phone – ASUS Zenphone 9

Best Camera System – Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Best Battery Phone – ASUS ROG Phone 6

Best Design Phone – Nothing Phone 1

Best Value Phone – Google Pixel 7

Biggest Bust – OnePlus 10T

Most Valuable Phone – Google Pixel 7

Most Improved Phone – Google Pixel 7

For the most part, I do agree with the list. Almost every phone on the list deserves to be there. The Pixel 7 has managed to lead the list with three wins, and for all the right reasons, with iPhone 14 Pro winning the best camera system.

Let us know what you think of these smartphone awards and whether the Galaxy S22 Ultra deserves to be on the list.