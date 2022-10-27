Menu
Company

Galaxy S22 Sold Better Than the Galaxy S21 Did Last Year

Furqan Shahid
Oct 27, 2022, 04:09 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Galaxy S23 Ultra Will Not Feature Upgraded Telephoto Camera, Claims Latest Report

Earlier this year, the Galaxy S22 series came out with better cameras, longer update commitments, refined designs, and more. While a lot of people thought of these phones as a very incremental upgrade, we now have confirmation that these phones are selling better than the Galaxy S21 series did.

Your Galaxy S22 is Doing Much Better Than You Think in the Market

“The Galaxy S22 series, launched in the first half, also maintained solid sales momentum, posting significant revenue growth from a year earlier,” Samsung mentioned during its Q3 2022 earnings call.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Nothing Ear (stick) Launches at $99, Brings Fast Pair, 7-Hour Battery and no ANC

Now, the statement does not explicitly state that the Galaxy S22 series is selling more units than the S21 family. It could mean that Samsung is selling more Plus and Ultra variants than it did last year, or it could also suggest that the company is selling higher storage variants as compared to lower storage variants. Both of these would result in higher overall sales.

Whatever the case might be, the statement does point out the fact that the Galaxy S22 is helping Samsung more than the Galaxy S21 series. Not just that, Samsung has also pointed out that the new generation of foldable devices are outperforming its predecessors.

Sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 showed strong growth compared with the previous models, despite a challenging market environment.

This should not really come as a surprise to anyone because every successive fold phone that Samsung came out managed to outsell the previous one but it is safe to say that the company is doing good as the foldable phones and the technology they are built upon are both improving.

It is also safe to assume that Samsung is doing good in the premium smartphone segment.

The Galaxy S23 series should be going official in the first quarter of 2023 and if the rumors are true, will only be an incremental upgrade and honestly, that is fine.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order