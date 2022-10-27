Galaxy S22 Sold Better Than the Galaxy S21 Did Last Year

Earlier this year, the Galaxy S22 series came out with better cameras, longer update commitments, refined designs, and more. While a lot of people thought of these phones as a very incremental upgrade, we now have confirmation that these phones are selling better than the Galaxy S21 series did.

Your Galaxy S22 is Doing Much Better Than You Think in the Market

“The Galaxy S22 series, launched in the first half, also maintained solid sales momentum, posting significant revenue growth from a year earlier,” Samsung mentioned during its Q3 2022 earnings call.

Now, the statement does not explicitly state that the Galaxy S22 series is selling more units than the S21 family. It could mean that Samsung is selling more Plus and Ultra variants than it did last year, or it could also suggest that the company is selling higher storage variants as compared to lower storage variants. Both of these would result in higher overall sales.

Whatever the case might be, the statement does point out the fact that the Galaxy S22 is helping Samsung more than the Galaxy S21 series. Not just that, Samsung has also pointed out that the new generation of foldable devices are outperforming its predecessors.

Sales of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 showed strong growth compared with the previous models, despite a challenging market environment.

This should not really come as a surprise to anyone because every successive fold phone that Samsung came out managed to outsell the previous one but it is safe to say that the company is doing good as the foldable phones and the technology they are built upon are both improving.

It is also safe to assume that Samsung is doing good in the premium smartphone segment.

The Galaxy S23 series should be going official in the first quarter of 2023 and if the rumors are true, will only be an incremental upgrade and honestly, that is fine.