Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaks in Full, Shockingly Similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Furqan Shahid
Sep 28, 2022, 10:45 AM EDT
Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaks in Full, Shockingly Similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra

We all know how Samsung is hard at work with the Galaxy S23 series and only yesterday, we saw the first pictures of the base Galaxy S23 variants. Today, we are bringing you the first official renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and to be honest, you will be disappointed.

Now, before you get ready to bash Samsung, it is worth noting that these are still early renders, which means that the final phone can look a lot different but knowing Samsung's trajectory, we might not see that happen.

The Design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra Makes One Think Whether Samsung Has Reached the Plateau

The leak is coming as a courtesy of OnLeaks, a renowned leaker in the industry, and without further ado, let's have a look at what the Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to look like.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is probably going to ship with a 6.8-inch display; sure the size remains the same, the display will offer improvements in terms of peak brightness, color accuracy, lower screen reflectance, and HDR performance.

The power button and the volume rockers are on the ride side, with speaker grills, USB Type-C port, and SIM tray at the bottom of the device.

The placement of the camera module on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is identical to what we have seen in the predecessor. However, a major change here is that the two small sensors on the right side are completely flush in the panel, and the metal frame of the sensor is also larger than what we have seen before. The side curves of the phone are also not curved this time around.

The front side of the phone will have thin bezels with a punch hole at the top middle. Sadly, at the time of writing, we are not aware of the technical specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but we do know some basics such as the fact that the phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery, a 200-megapixel camera sensor, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

