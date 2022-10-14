One UI 5.0 Top Features Finally Detailed by Samsung

It has only been a little while since Samsung announced the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 at its Samsung Developer Conference and while at that time, it was just an announcement, the South Korean firm has finally gone ahead and shed some much-needed light on what's to come with the new updated.

Let's get obvious out of the way, the One Ui 5.0 is going to be available on the Galaxy S22 series starting this month, followed by its release on Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

One UI 5.0 Looks Like the Most Refined Version of Android 13 One Can Experience

The first thing that you are going to see is the redesigned lock screen which now lets you customize a lot of factors. You can customize everything ranging from wallpaper, clock faces, and color pallets. However, the most interesting aspect is that you can put a short video clip as a lock screen wallpaper too, and no, we are not talking about GIFs.

In addition to that, with One UI 5.0, Samsung is also bringing new smart suggestions for widgets and apps offering suggestions that will be based on your usage patterns. One UI 5.0's Routines features new recognition options that will help start automation. There is another new feature called Modes that lets you program custom settings and apps features for different parts of your day.

What else is there? Well, One UI 5.0 now has Bixby Text Call; this is Samsung's answer to Google Screen Calling feature that lets you take calls through text messages; a helpful feature for times you don't want to talk to anyone.

When you answer a call with Bixby Text Call, the person on the other side of the line will be notified and you can then type out what you want Bixby to say while also transcribing what the other person is saying in real time. The feature is already available to users in South Korea and the English version of this feature is planned for early 2023.

One UI 5.0 also comes with another feature that lets you extract texts from images in your photos.

You will also be getting a new Connected devices menu and privacy hub with security and privacy dashboards. Samsung is also adding a new notification in Share Panel which warns you when you try to share sensitive photos such as pictures containing your passport information or bank cards.

You can get all the information about the upcoming One UI 5.0 here. Samsung has stated that the update will start rolling out to the Galaxy S22 series starting this month.