Galaxy S22 Camera Features Now Available on Older Samsung Phones

It has been some time since Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 series and while the base models look a lot similar to Galaxy S21 series there are some new features that the phones have, with one of them being a feature that would remove shadows, reflections, and objects from a picture. Yes, kind of like how you would on a Google Pixel phone. Well, now this feature is rolling out to older Samsung devices including the Galaxy S10 devices.

You Can Now Use the Object, Shadow, and Reflection Remover from Galaxy S22 on Older Phones

Samsung started rolling the update last night and early morning for some users. Thankfully, the update comes as a part of an update for the Photo Editor rather than a full OS update. So, even if you are running an older device, it is entirely possible to go ahead and get that feature.

Elden Ring Mouse Sensitivity and Easy Anti-Cheat Issues Will Be Fixed by Future Updates; Performance Will Continue to Be Improved

The feature is currently available as part of the Labs initiative and can be found within the Photo Editor app. You will have to make sure that you have the latest version of the app installed long with the plugins. You can check for the plugins by opening the Photo Editor app and then choosing "About Photo Editor" and tapping Update.

You will also need to press the three-dot menu and then Labs. Once you are there, you will need to hit the toggles for Shadow eraser and Reflection eraseer. Then you can go back into the editor, tap the three dot menu again and choose Object eraser option.

We are also glad to let you know that aside from the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S21 series of devices, the feature is also availabel on older devices like the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series along with some mid-range devices like the A52.

You should also know that the performance will vary on more affordable devices as the whole process requires powerful machine learning. This means that where you might see some amazing results on devices like the Galaxy S22 and S21 series, it might not be the same on older phones.