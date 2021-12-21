Galaxy S22 Ultra Official Cases Flaunted from All Angles

The Galaxy S22 series is going official in less than 2 months and well there is a lot about the series that we already know about. However, a lot of us are most excited about the Galaxy S22 Ultra as that is the phone that will be attracting the most attraction.

Now, in the latest leak, the Galaxy S22 Ultra official cases have been leaked in full glory showing us something that we are already aware of. Still, this gives another glimpse at how the phone is going to look like.

The List of Official Galaxy S22 Ultra Cases Give us a First Look at How the Cases are Going to Look Like

The images are coming from MobileFun, and you can look at them below.





















The cases you are looking at are:

Clear Cover: Transparent

Clear Standing Cover: Transparent

Leather Cover: Black, Burgundy, Light Grey

Protective Standing Case: Navy, White

Silicone Cover: Black, Burgundy, Lavender, Olive Green

Silicone Cover With Strap: Navy

Smart Clear View Case: Black, Burgundy, WhiteSmart LED View Cover: Black, Grey

While all these cases are excellent, there is a chance that Samsung could release new colors for the Galaxy S22 Ultra cases following the official release.

Not to forget, we are likely to get a slew of amazing cases from other case manufacturers such as Spigen, Caseology, Ringke, and many more.

The Galaxy S22 series is said to go official I'm February 2022. As we get closer to the official release date we are going to be hearing more and more about the upcoming devices and everything they are going to bring to the table.