Galaxy S21 Series Continue to Outperform Galaxy S20 Lineup in U.S. – Lowered Price, Attractive Deals Are Main Contributors

The Galaxy S21 series continue their winning run in the U.S. by being significantly successful than their direct predecessors, the Galaxy S20. Previously published data revealed that Samsung’s latest flagship series was outperforming all members of the Galaxy S20 family by three-fold, and the latest stats show that these handsets outsold the 2020 lineup by a ratio of two-to-one. Here are more details.

Primary Driving Forces for the Improved Galaxy S21 Sales Were Lowered Pricing and Attractive Carrier Deals

Counterpoint Research reports that despite the plastic body of the Galaxy S21, this model still won some customers, but that is not the primary reason why the three new smartphones are performing well in the U.S. With the series starting from $799, with occasional discounts and deals spotted on online retailers from time to time, customers would experience improved performance, better cameras and more, for a lower price. Keep in mind that the Galaxy S20’s base model would set you back by $999, so a $799 asking price for a succeeding model would definitely win Samsung some fans.

Counterpoint Research also states that the lack of a charger might have irritated some customers, but the lack of this accessory was not a deal-breaker by any means. However, Galaxy S21 sales in the U.S. are expected to drop in April, during which time, budget-friendly Galaxy A-series of handsets would maintain Samsung's momentum. Such models are incorporated with an attractive design, high refresh rate display, upgraded cameras, all of which are aspects of a solid smartphone deal.

Also, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE later this year, and if we just take a glance at the Galaxy S20 FE and its attractive price-to-performance ratio, we believe the Galaxy S21 FE to perform equally well in the U.S. You can learn more about the upcoming smartphone here, and if you do not want to spend too much on a premium device, this is the one you should be waiting for. For affluent customers, Samsung is prepping the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which should boost its market share in the foldable section.

However, the Korean smartphone giant would still love to see its Galaxy S21 series selling at the same pace in the U.S., so we will keep our readers updated if this winning run can continue.

News Source: Counterpoint Research