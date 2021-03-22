Galaxy S21 Sales in the U.S. Have Overtaken Galaxy S20 Figures by Three-Fold – Galaxy S21 Ultra Most Popular Model

Galaxy S21 sales in the U.S. are off to a tremendous start for Samsung, with the latest models outselling the Galaxy S20 series by three-fold in the U.S. There are several reasons for this, which we will be looking at, so continue reading on.

Galaxy S21 Ultra Said to Be the Most Popular Model out of the Three in the U.S.

A new report from Strategy Analytics (via Sammobile) states that out of the three models Samsung launched earlier this year, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has garnered the most popularity in the U.S. The report states that the Galaxy S21 Ultra accounted for over 40 percent of the lineup’s U.S. sales, which is impressive considering that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the most expensive member of the flagship family.

Additionally, we feel that the massive price difference between the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 is what encouraged the increase in sales. Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 family for $999, making it one of the most expensive launches from the Korean giant. This year, the Galaxy S21 starts from $799 and to sweeten the deal, online stores like Amazon are providing attractive discounts on the Galaxy Buds Pro with any Galaxy S21 purchase.

Customers are also getting a better overall package like faster chipsets, improved cameras, and some software tweaks that help extend battery life. Whether or not this momentum will continue is something we will find out in the coming months. To help with its ongoing run and propel Galaxy S21 sales further, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE shortly. Like its direct predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, this model will aim to provide customers with the best possible hardware at an extremely compelling price.

Even though the Galaxy Note 21 series is not expected this year, Samsung has several models in the pipeline for the remainder of 2021 so it will be an interesting skirmish between the Korean tech behemoth and Apple. As for the Galaxy S21 sales, do you think Samsung will continue to experience the same momentum in the U.S. for several months, or is this celebration short-lived? Tell us down in the comments.

