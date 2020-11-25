Galaxy S21 Officially Smiles for the Camera in Leaked Case Renders

The Galaxy S21 is happening and not just happening; it is right around the corner. If everything goes right, the series should go official in January, with sales happening somewhere around the same time. We have also heard that Samsung might formally announce the phone in December, later this year, and the sales start in January. So far, little is known about the phone from the specs' perspective, but we do know from a few leaks about how the phone is going to look in general.

Today, we have some fresh renders, which are basically from some case manufacturer and showcase what we believe to be the base Galaxy S21 or the S21 Plus. The renders look as official as they can get and give us a good idea of what the device is going to look like.

Freshly Release Galaxy S21 Renders Show the Device in several Cases

The renders are courtesy of Ice Universe, and we have seen some pretty accurate leaks coming from the source, so you can definitely take this with more than just a grain of salt, but if you are willing to see how the Galaxy S21 is going to look like, you can check the render below.





While I really like how the camera module on the back is, I have to say that the phone does look a lot like the Galaxy S20, which is not bad. I believe we have reached the pinnacle with smartphone design and everything we see now is just a minor rendition of something that we have already seen, and that is fine.

With that said, we have heard that Samsung is expecting a mild reception of the Galaxy S21 series, as the company is aiming at a lower initial production. This does seem like a smart move, but it can also backfire if the demand exceeds the supply.

Moreover, there are rumors that with the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is canceling the Galaxy Note series altogether because the S21 Ultra is supposed to have support for S-Pen.

Whatever the case might be, we will find out more about the phones in the coming months.