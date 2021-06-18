Galaxy S21 FE U.S. Variant Spotted on Geekbench

Even though there are rumors that the Galaxy S21 FE might not see the expected light of day, more emerging information confirms that the device still exists. We might be seeing it in the future soon, even if not in the expected daylight. The latest ray of hope that we have comes in the form of a Geekbench listing that shows the U.S. variant of the Galaxy S21 FE on the famous site, confirming some key specs.

Galaxy S21 FE Still Lives on Despite Conflicting Rumours

Honestly, this listing does not really tell us anything that we do not already know about the device. However, for those interested, the Galaxy S21 FE in the U.S. will have the model number SM-G990U and will have a "lahaina" motherboard and an ARMv8 chipset featuring a total of 8 cores. This information is more than enough to confirm that the U.S. variant of the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888. As for the international variant, you can expect the Exynos 2100.

The CPU cores on the phone are arranged in three clusters; the first cluster gives a single high-performance core clocked at 2.84 GHz. The second has three cores operating at up to 2.42 GHz, and the third cluster has four CPU cores tuned for efficiency and clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The Geekbench listing for the Galaxy S21 FE also shows that the phone offers 6 gigs of RAM but there have been rumours that the phone will also come in an 8GB offering. As for the phone's release date, we have heard rumors that Samsung may have pushed the date of the Galaxy S21 FE back to September instead of August.

So, if that is the case, then you might have to wait a little while longer for the phone to show up finally. We can still confirm if this is true, so we will wait for August to see what happens.