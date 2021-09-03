Galaxy S21 FE Leaks Again via a Quick Start Guide Shared by U.S. Carrier Cricket

The Galaxy S21 FE has become more or less a tease; if I were to name the one device that kept everyone waiting this whole year, this would be it. There have been so many leaks about the device that nothing about it is a surprise except that we have no idea when it is coming out.

The S21 FE is supposed to bring the feature introduced with the original Galaxy S21 series but in a more affordable package. There have been reports that the phone has entered mass production and will be launching sometime in October, later this year. We have yet another tip that hints at the existence of the phone.

Cricket Wireless will be Carrying the Galaxy S21 FE Based on the Latest Quick Start Guide Leak.

SamMobile has received a quick start guide of the Galaxy S21 FE that suggests that the phone will be sold through Cricket Wireless in the United States. Cricket Wireless is an AT&T-owned prepared carrier that provides customers with affordable phone plans without an annual contract.

The quick start guide does not really show a lot aside from some basic information on the Galaxy S21 FE. It includes some images of the device itself, along with some information about how you can set the phone up and get the data from your older device.

This is not the first time a guide related to the phone leaked; a previous leak suggested that the Galaxy S21 FE will not have a microSD card slot but retain the IP68 dust and water protection. You should also know that the phone will not ship with a charger in the box, so you will have to shed some money on that.

Samsung has still not confirmed the release date of the phone, but if the reports are something to be believed, the phone should go official next month. We will keep you posted as there is more information that comes forward.