Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus Unlocked Versions Receive Another $200 Price Cut – Starting at $799.99 Now

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus have once again been discounted on Amazon, and with a $200 discount on the cards, the flagships are more affordable than their original starting price. To update you, the Galaxy S20 costs $799 for the 128GB storage model, while the Galaxy S20 Plus carries a price of $999 for the same amount of storage. Both models are being sold in their unlocked variants and they also support 5G connectivity, which is a major plus for customers.

Now there are lots of reasons why you would want to get the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus. We’ll try to outline every important feature as much as we can, but one of the biggest upgrades is that both models have a 120Hz display, and they are loaded with cameras, to the point where every model has 8K video recording support. Both of them also support 30x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom.

Also keep in mind that the discounts are applicable for the unlocked models, so both models will work with various different carriers. The Galaxy S20 also sports a massive 4000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S20 Plus has a slightly bigger 4500mAh cell. Whether or not there’s a 500mAh difference in the battery capacities, both handsets will deliver adequate ‘screen on’ time, so there’s plenty to look forward when getting even one of these.

So how about it? A $200 discount is an excellent deal so if you think you need a flagship from a giant like Samsung, this should be your next pick.