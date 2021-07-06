Galaxy Buds2 in White Wireless Charging Case Shown in New Videos

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 will sit a tier below the Galaxy Buds Pro and that means the upcoming wireless earbuds are expected to arrive with fewer premium features but will be more affordable when they launch. Now, a tipster has shared a few clips of the Galaxy Buds2, revealing what to expect.

Galaxy Buds2 Wireless Charging Case Shows to Be Slightly Bigger Than the Galaxy Buds Pro Case

Notable leakster Evan Blass has shared both the Galaxy Buds2 and the wireless charging case that will be accompanied with them. Unlike any AirPods model, the Galaxy Buds2 can be seen without any stem, with Samsung choosing a more compact design. The white wireless charging case appears to be slightly bigger than the ones used to house the Galaxy Buds Pro, with an LED indicator present at the front.

There is also a USB-C port at the back. The inclusion of this port should make it easier for users to top up the case since they these do not use any proprietary ports. Though Blass has shared two videos, he has not provided any other information, such as specifications. Fortunately, he did not have to because those details were provided from another source.

According to the tipster Ice Universe, is Active Noise Cancellation. This is excellent news because the only other wireless earbuds that support Active Noise Cancellation from Samsung are the Galaxy Buds Pro. However, will these deliver the same performance as the Galaxy Buds Pro?

We will find out in the future. If the Galaxy Buds2 do support Active Noise Cancellation, Samsung could charge a higher price for these, but as long as these will be cheaper than the AirPods Pro, it could bring something competitive to the market. Samsung will likely unveil the wireless earbuds in August, alongside its flagship products like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, so we will get to know more details in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

News Source: Evan Blass