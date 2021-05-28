Galaxy Buds 2 Offer a Similar Design to Galaxy Buds Pro, Real World Images Leaked

For Samsung, the Galaxy Buds lineup has been a resounding success. Ever since the launch of the original Galaxy Buds, the sequels have been great, too. Especially the Galaxy Buds+ that brought insane battery life while being ridiculously small. Not to forget, excellent sound quality too. The Galaxy Buds Live was a hit and miss, but with the Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung really nailed it as far as delivering a "pro" true-wireless experience was concerned. However, up until now, we have not seen a true successor to the original Galaxy Buds, but now it seems like it is about to change as the Galaxy Buds 2 have leaked, and they are a lot similar to the Buds Pro in terms of the design.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Will Have a Reduced Battery Level at the Expense of a Better Sound Quality

For starters, the Galaxy Buds 2 will bring a model number SM-R177, and the design has been leaked. The information is coming from a Twitter use @FrontTron, who shared the pictures of the earbuds, and while the pictures are of poor quality, they show the buds being measured. You can look at them below.

Google Assistant is Bringing Back ‘What’s On My Screen’







The tip also suggests that the case design and dimensions are expected to be the same as the Buds Live and Buds Pro, which means that you will be able to interchange accessories and cases, a feature that is already available for the Buds Live and Buds Pro. However, the internal slots where you would put the earbuds for charging will likely be different.

Another tip coming from renowned tipster @UniverseIce, the Galaxy Buds 2 will bring "Active Noise Reduction" and better sound quality. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 will have Bluetooth 5.0 with LE and Qi wireless charging.

The Galaxy Buds2 has better sound quality and still has active noise reduction — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 28, 2021

The upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 will bring a combined battery capacity of 120mAh. This means 60mAh on each side and 500 mAh for the case. This means that the Buds 2 should really give you lower battery life on a single charge when compared to the predecessors.

As far as the release date is concerned, we expect these to be unveiled alongside the new foldable devices and Galaxy S21 FE.