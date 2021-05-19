Snapdragon 778G 5G Announced by Qualcomm, Made for Mid-Range 5G Phones

Qualcomm has gone ahead and quietly announced a new chipset for its 700 series, and this time, we are looking at the Snapdragon 778G 5G, and this is going to be powering most of the mid-range 5G devices that will be releasing this year.

The Snapdragon 778G 5G brings most of the features of the Snapdragon 780G but offers a slightly lowered binned GPU and less powerful ISP as well. However, you are getting a faster CPU, a better modem that also supports mmWave 5G, and has support for faster memory. Just like other Snapdragon 700 series chipsets, the goal here is to deliver some of the more premium features from the Snapdragon 800 series processors and put them into a more affordable offering.

Snapdragon 778G 5G is Going to Become Ubiquitous in All Mid-range 5G Phones

The complete rundown of the specs for the Snapdragon 778G 5G is as followed.

CPU: Kryo 670 CPU cores (up to 2.4GHz) | 4x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz and4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

GPU: Adreno 642L with support for Vulkan 1.1, Snapdragon Elite Gaming Features, HDR Gaming (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut), H.265, and VP9 decoder, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG.

Display: Maximum On-Device Display Support: FHD+ @ 144Hz. Maximum External Display Support: 4K @ 60Hz. 10-bit color depth, Rec 2020 color gamut. HDR10 and HDR10+ support.

10-bit color depth. DisplayPort over USB Type-C support.

10-bit color depth. DisplayPort over USB Type-C support. AI: 6th gen AI Engine. Hexagon 770 processor. Qualcomm Sensing Hub (2nd gen). 12 TOPS performance.

Memory: LPDDR5 (3200MHz). Up to 16GB RAM.

ISP: Triple 14-bit Spectra 570L ISP. Single-camera: Up to 64MP with Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL). Dual camera: Up to 36MP + 22MP with ZSL. Triple camera: Up to 22MP with ZSL. Multi-frame and Staggered HDR sensor support. Video capture: 4K HDR. Slow-motion up to 720p@240 fps. HDR10+, HDR10, HLG.

Modem: Snapdragon X53 4G LTE and 5G multimode modem (integrated). Downlink: 3.7Gbps (5G). Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). mmWave: 400MHz, 2×2 MIMO. sub-6 GHz: 100MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO.

Charging: Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+

Connectivity: Qualcomm FastConnect 6700. WiFI 6E, WiFI 6. 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz bands. 8×8 MU-MIMO. Bluetooth 5.2, aptX suite. Dual Bluetooth antenna. Snapdragon Sound compatible.

You have to know that the Snapdragon 778G is not really that different from the predecessor, you are looking at the same architecture, 8 cores, but with a 40% claimed performance boost over the 768G. You are also looking at a better GPU in terms of performance.

Qualcomm was kind enough to provide us with the rest of the specs, as well. If you are looking for availability, the Snapdragon 778G is expected to start arriving in smartphones that are launching in Q2 2021. Companies like Motorola, Realme, iQOO, Xiaomi, Honor, and OPPO are among the list of OEMs that will be using the Snapdragon 778G in their smartphones.