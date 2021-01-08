Galaxy A32 Fresh Press Renders Show a Gorgeous, Streamlined Design

Anyone who is wondering that Samsung is only busy preparing the Galaxy S21 series is not the case. A month ago, we talked about some renders of the Galaxy A32, the cheapest 5G phone from Samsung, but those renders did not give us a proper look at how the device is going to look like, but the latest ones do and might become one of the best-looking budget smartphones in the market when it comes out.

The renders are coming straight from WinFuture.de, so we know about their legitimacy, but they show what the devices are going to look like in several color options, and I really love what Samsung is doing with the design this time. It is a lot more streamlined, and there is virtually zero camera bump.

The Latest Galaxy A32 Renders Show Samsung's New Design Direction

Before I show you the renders, you should know that Samsung will be releasing the Galaxy A32, A52, and A72 in 5G flavors; however, to capture a larger market, these phones will be available in 4G variants, too.



















Clearly, Samsung has done away with the large camera islands that over many portions are on the back. This time around, the design is much simpler, with no camera bump whatsoever.

If you wonder about the specs, the Galaxy A32 is said to bring a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a teardrop notch and a wide chin on the lower side of the front. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the device's side, but there is no other information available.

The assumptions point towards the Galaxy A32 coming with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, which comes with an integrated 5G modem that offers sub-6GHz network support. Samsung will probably go with a 48-megapixel main camera, with an ultra-wide sensor, as well as two macro or depth sensor cameras.

The Galaxy A32 is said to have 4 gigs of RAM with 64 or 128 gigs of internal storage. We don't know the pricing at the moment, nor the official availability, but we suspect that Samsung will be launching it fairly soon.